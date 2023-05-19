The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.95 in relation to its previous close of 292.39. However, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Stock Futures Rise on Optimism Over Debt-Ceiling Talks

Is It Worth Investing in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is above average at 17.69x. The 36-month beta value for HD is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The public float for HD is 1.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of HD on May 19, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

HD’s Market Performance

HD’s stock has seen a 2.60% increase for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a -8.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for The Home Depot Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for HD’s stock, with a -2.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $315 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $350. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HD, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

HD Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.26. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, who sale 6,403 shares at the price of $311.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, KINNAIRD JEFFREY G now owns 25,241 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $1,995,495 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the EVP and CIO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $311.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding 3,928 shares at $622,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.27 for the present operating margin

+31.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 49.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.01.

Based on The Home Depot Inc. (HD), the company’s capital structure generated 3,224.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.99. Total debt to assets is 65.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,085.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.