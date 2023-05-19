The 17.08% Simple Moving Average of Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, FLEX stock has gone up by 5.17%, with a monthly gain of 14.37% and a quarterly plunge of -0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by analysts is $29.29, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.34M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 23.94. However, the company has seen a 5.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.40. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Mar 16. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 29,309 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

WENDLER DANIEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,512 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WENDLER DANIEL is holding 18,266 shares at $33,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+7.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.