The -13.88% Decline of The Kroger Co.’s (KR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, KR stock has gone up by 0.35%, with a monthly gain of 3.96% and a quarterly surge of 12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for KR’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 16.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KR is 0.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for KR is 711.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On May 19, 2023, KR’s average trading volume was 5.66M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 49.25. However, the company has seen a 0.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $60 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

KR Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.82. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Massa Timothy A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Apr 21. After this action, Massa Timothy A now owns 194,956 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,102,873 using the latest closing price.

Wheatley Christine S, the Group Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 25,000 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Wheatley Christine S is holding 126,866 shares at $1,187,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Kroger Co. (KR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.