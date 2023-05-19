Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has decreased by -3.73 compared to its previous closing price of 8.31. However, the company has seen a 7.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Tencent Music’s Stock Is Soaring. Thanks, Alibaba.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is above average at 24.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is $68.87, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 707.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TME on May 19, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stock saw an increase of 7.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.27% and a quarterly increase of -3.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.46% for TME’s stock, with a 23.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $7.40 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TME reach a price target of $9.70. The rating they have provided for TME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2023.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to TME, setting the target price at $10.60 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

TME Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.