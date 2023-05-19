Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is $3.00, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 19.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMPO on May 19, 2023 was 875.02K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has increased by 6.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMPO’s Market Performance

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a -9.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -56.69% decline in the past month and a -81.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.06% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.12% for TMPO’s stock, with a -94.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -59.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -58.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -9.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3699. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -66.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 290.30, with -631.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.