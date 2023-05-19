Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) Stock: A -4.79% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a -1.47% decrease in the past week, with a -11.23% drop in the past month, and a -2.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for TECK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for TECK’s stock, with a 14.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is $51.72, which is $27.01 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 504.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on May 19, 2023 was 5.51M shares.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 43.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Environmental Issues Complicate Glencore’s Merger Fight

TECK Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.28. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.