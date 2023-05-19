Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Records -11.66% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Target Corporation (TGT) has gone down by -2.95% for the week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month and a -11.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.56% for TGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for TGT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Right Now?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Target Corporation (TGT) is $179.50, which is $26.63 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 459.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on May 19, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has plunge by -4.21relation to previous closing price of 160.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 6 hours ago that Target Stock Is Worst Performer in S&P 500

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $163 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TGT, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

TGT Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.62. In addition, Target Corporation saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIU DON H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $167.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, LIU DON H now owns 53,078 shares of Target Corporation, valued at $1,002,000 using the latest closing price.

LIU DON H, the Executive Officer of Target Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $165.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that LIU DON H is holding 59,078 shares at $990,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corporation stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corporation (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Target Corporation (TGT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.