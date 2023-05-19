Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) by analysts is $436.08, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SNPS was 751.45K shares.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has soared by 8.65 in relation to previous closing price of 377.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 11 hours ago that Tech Gains Keep Nasdaq in the Green

SNPS’s Market Performance

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen a 11.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.17% gain in the past month and a 13.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for SNPS’s stock, with a 19.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $372.49. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Kankanwadi Sudhindra, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $391.43 back on Apr 04. After this action, Kankanwadi Sudhindra now owns 16,758 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $1,565,737 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $361.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,723 shares at $1,444,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.