Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has soared by 11.37 in relation to previous closing price of 28.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is $30.83, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for SYM is 43.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on May 19, 2023 was 633.26K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stock saw an increase of 25.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly increase of 78.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.05% for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.55% for SYM’s stock, with a 95.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +25.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.18. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 162.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Ford Rollin L., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $24.70 back on May 15. After this action, Ford Rollin L. now owns 8,000 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $197,600 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.58 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 139,522 shares at $137,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.