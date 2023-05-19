Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a -8.67% decrease in the past week, with a -15.57% drop in the past month, and a -7.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for SCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SCS is $10.80, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 107.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SCS on May 19, 2023 was 889.39K shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has soared by 3.92 in relation to previous closing price of 6.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

SCS Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WEGE PETER M II, who sale 5,691 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Mar 30. After this action, WEGE PETER M II now owns 199,644 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $48,103 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 23,248 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 205,335 shares at $198,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.