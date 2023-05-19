Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is $8.57, The public float for SLI is 157.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On May 19, 2023, SLI’s average trading volume was 614.17K shares.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.61 in comparison to its previous close of 3.68, however, the company has experienced a 11.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLI’s Market Performance

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has experienced a 11.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month, and a -14.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for SLI’s stock, with a -5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLI Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 34.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -32.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.69.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.22. Total debt to assets is 0.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.