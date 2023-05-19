Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.42 in relation to previous closing price of 15.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

The public float for PHYS is 400.99M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On May 19, 2023, PHYS’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -2.92% decrease in the past week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month, and a 7.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.04% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.61% for PHYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.02% for the last 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.