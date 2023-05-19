Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SONY is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SONY is $116.38, which is $22.72 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SONY on May 19, 2023 was 796.13K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SONY) stock’s latest price update

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.75 in comparison to its previous close of 95.32, however, the company has experienced a 6.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has risen by 6.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.71% and a quarterly rise of 12.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Sony Group Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.41% for SONY’s stock, with a 20.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.31. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.12. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.