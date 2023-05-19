SNDL Inc. (SNDL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SNDL is also noteworthy at 3.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNDL is $4.38, which is $2.97 above than the current price. The public float for SNDL is 259.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SNDL on May 19, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

SNDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) has decreased by -0.60 when compared to last closing price of 1.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/04/22 that The House Legalized Cannabis. Don’t Get Too Excited About Pot’s Senate Prospects.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has experienced a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.55% rise in the past month, and a -22.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for SNDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for SNDL stock, with a simple moving average of -24.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SNDL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for SNDL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDL reach a price target of $0.70, previously predicting the price at $0.60. The rating they have provided for SNDL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Sell” to SNDL, setting the target price at $0.65 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

SNDL Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, SNDL Inc. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SNDL Inc. stands at -47.05. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In summary, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.