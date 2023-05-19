SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SMRT is $4.69, which is $1.16 above the current price. The public float for SMRT is 143.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on May 19, 2023 was 974.28K shares.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT stock saw an increase of 8.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.43% and a quarterly increase of 21.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.40% for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.78% for SMRT’s stock, with a 26.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SMRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

SMRT Trading at 36.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +44.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 45.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Beard Alana, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on May 12. After this action, Beard Alana now owns 45,284 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $32,500 using the latest closing price.

Best Robert T., the Director of SmartRent Inc., purchase 84,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Best Robert T. is holding 4,905,222 shares at $306,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc. stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.