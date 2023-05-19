Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) has jumped by 9.28 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is $3.33, which is $4.19 above the current market price. The public float for SEEL is 103.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On May 19, 2023, SEEL’s average trading volume was 505.90K shares.

SEEL’s Market Performance

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has seen a 22.23% increase in the past week, with a 32.00% rise in the past month, and a 42.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.56% for SEEL’s stock, with a 19.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEEL reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SEEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEEL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

SEEL Trading at 41.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +42.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL rose by +22.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8035. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. saw 56.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEEL starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 01. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 16,000 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,789 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -425.50, with -157.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 151.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.