Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (STSA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, STSA stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 2.88% and a quarterly surge of 9.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for STSA’s stock, with a -60.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for STSA is at 0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for STSA is $2.67, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for STSA is 27.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for STSA on May 19, 2023 was 989.66K shares.

STSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 1.06,

Analysts’ Opinion of STSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STSA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for STSA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STSA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $15 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STSA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for STSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to STSA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

STSA Trading at 16.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0575. In addition, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSA starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Nov 21. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $106,740 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 831,694 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,440,000 shares at $525,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSA

Equity return is now at value -102.10, with -92.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.