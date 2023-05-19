Rumble Inc. (RUM): A Technical Analysis

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for RUM is 78.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUM on May 19, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has dropped by -2.27 compared to previous close of 10.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUM’s Market Performance

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a -0.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.12% gain in the past month and a 4.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for RUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.07% for RUM’s stock, with a 1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUM Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 66.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.