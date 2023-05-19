Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 79.59. However, the company has experienced a 4.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Royal Caribbean Shows Spending on Cruises Is Resilient

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.43.

The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCL on May 19, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen a 4.95% increase in the past week, with a 24.29% rise in the past month, and a 8.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for RCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for RCL’s stock, with a 40.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $88 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RCL, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

RCL Trading at 21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.90. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 62.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Mar 06. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 29,265 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $446,149 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 13,600 shares at $58.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,064,632 shares at $791,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.