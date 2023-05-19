Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has increased by 8.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGTI is $1.25, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for RGTI is 115.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on May 19, 2023 was 897.79K shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI stock saw an increase of 15.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.54% and a quarterly increase of -48.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.66% for RGTI’s stock, with a -61.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGTI reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RGTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to RGTI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

RGTI Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4643. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 22,919 shares at the price of $0.51 back on May 17. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 1,176,316 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $11,689 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 4,233 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rivas David is holding 905,103 shares at $2,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.