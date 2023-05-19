Real-Time Update: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a 42.69% increase in the past week, with a 79.52% gain in the past month, and a 23.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.48% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 63.80% for VVPR’s stock, with a 20.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is 3.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVPR is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 11.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on May 19, 2023 was 741.75K shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 42.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VVPR Trading at 63.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.98%, as shares surge +85.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +42.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4459. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 185.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.