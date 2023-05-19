Real-Time Update: Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, ETN stock has gone up by 3.61%, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly surge of 0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Eaton Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.99% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Right Now?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is $192.59, which is $16.68 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 396.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on May 19, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has increased by 2.11 when compared to last closing price of 171.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that U.S. Manufacturing Growth Slows. But Investors Pile Into GE, Eaton, and Other Industrial Stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETN reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for ETN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ETN, setting the target price at $194 in the report published on February 07th of the previous year.

ETN Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.50. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Faria Joao V, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $178.26 back on Mar 09. After this action, Faria Joao V now owns 68,814 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $445,650 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 2,500 shares at $176.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 71,314 shares at $441,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.