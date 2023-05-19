Real-Time Update: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has gone down by -3.25% for the week, with a -0.83% drop in the past month and a 17.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.65% for CIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for CIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 6.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is $2.14, which is $0.06 above the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIG on May 19, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 2.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIG Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.