Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has increased by 7.16 compared to its previous closing price of 27.52. However, the company has seen a 17.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is above average at 3.45x. The 36-month beta value for RRC is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RRC is $31.81, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for RRC is 234.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on May 19, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

RRC’s Market Performance

RRC’s stock has seen a 17.63% increase for the week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month and a 16.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for Range Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.98% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $32 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to RRC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

RRC Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +17.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw 17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Scucchi Mark, who sale 153,000 shares at the price of $27.39 back on May 15. After this action, Scucchi Mark now owns 263,070 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $4,190,670 using the latest closing price.

Degner Dennis, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of Range Resources Corporation, sale 99,000 shares at $27.39 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Degner Dennis is holding 397,439 shares at $2,711,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.