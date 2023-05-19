Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PHIO stock has gone up by 29.65%, with a monthly gain of 23.77% and a quarterly plunge of -2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.30% for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.41% for PHIO’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is $72.00, which is $66.95 above the current market price. The public float for PHIO is 1.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHIO on May 19, 2023 was 269.74K shares.

PHIO) stock’s latest price update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)’s stock price has increased by 34.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. However, the company has seen a 29.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

PHIO Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.24%, as shares surge +22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHIO rose by +29.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw 13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHIO starting from Bitterman Robert J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bitterman Robert J now owns 74,541 shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $780 using the latest closing price.

Bitterman Robert J, the Interim Executive Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bitterman Robert J is holding 72,541 shares at $780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHIO

Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -68.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.