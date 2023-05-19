Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2463.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by analysts is $225.18, which is $32.53 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.33% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of PANW was 3.97M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has decreased by -0.94 when compared to last closing price of 191.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a -3.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.87% decline in the past month and a 10.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $247 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PANW, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.44. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $183.12 back on May 05. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 605,212 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $8,240,293 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $182.57 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,702,898 shares at $6,572,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.