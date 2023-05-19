PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 12.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is $63.60, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 194.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on May 19, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS stock saw an increase of 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.99% and a quarterly increase of 31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.26% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGS reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PAGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

PAGS Trading at 34.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +36.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.