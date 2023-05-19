Ouster Inc. (OUST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.10 in comparison to its previous close of 5.69, however, the company has experienced a 40.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is $9.79, which is $8.81 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 33.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on May 19, 2023 was 736.93K shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stock saw an increase of 40.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.53% and a quarterly increase of -61.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.54% for Ouster Inc. (OUST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.34% for OUST’s stock, with a -50.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.11%, as shares surge +35.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Pacala Charles Angus, who purchase 86,300 shares at the price of $5.81 back on May 16. After this action, Pacala Charles Angus now owns 562,381 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $501,006 using the latest closing price.

Frichtl Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Ouster Inc., purchase 25,700 shares at $5.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Frichtl Mark is holding 3,749,512 shares at $150,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. Equity return is now at value -59.00, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.