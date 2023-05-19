Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is above average at 26.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is $11.00, The public float for ORGO is 64.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ORGO on May 19, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 3.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORGO’s Market Performance

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has seen a 7.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 57.65% gain in the past month and a 12.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for ORGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.55% for ORGO’s stock, with a 5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 10th of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at 42.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +57.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.