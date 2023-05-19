OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.31 in comparison to its previous close of 6.63, however, the company has experienced a -11.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Biofuel Stocks Are Sputtering. They Could Get a Jump Start.

Is It Worth Investing in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) is 48.20x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for OPAL is 19.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. On May 19, 2023, OPAL’s average trading volume was 100.37K shares.

OPAL’s Market Performance

OPAL’s stock has seen a -11.98% decrease for the week, with a -22.43% drop in the past month and a -24.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for OPAL Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.19% for OPAL’s stock, with a -27.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OPAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OPAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAL reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for OPAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to OPAL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

OPAL Trading at -19.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAL fell by -11.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, OPAL Fuels Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAL starting from ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $7.01 back on Feb 06. After this action, ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P. now owns 8,251,324 shares of OPAL Fuels Inc., valued at $35,050 using the latest closing price.

ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P., the 10% Owner of OPAL Fuels Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $7.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that ArcLight CTC Holdings II, L.P. is holding 8,256,324 shares at $63,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAL

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.