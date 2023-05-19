Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH)’s stock price has dropped by -12.76 in relation to previous closing price of 6.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -62.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for OMH is 0.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OMH was 986.80K shares.

OMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 184.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 75.80% for Ohmyhome Limited (OMH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.71% for OMH’s stock, with a -24.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at -24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 75.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 184.44%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH fell by -62.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.