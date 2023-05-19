Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen a 6.16% increase in the past week, with a 1.42% gain in the past month, and a -9.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.70% for NTNX’s stock, with a 1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NTNX is $32.98, which is $6.94 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 225.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for NTNX on May 19, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 26.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

NTNX Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. The total capital return value is set at -107.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.67. Equity return is now at value 105.30, with -34.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.