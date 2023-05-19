New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock Observes 27.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of New Gold Inc. (NGD) has gone down by -7.86% for the week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month and a 34.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.23% for NGD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for NGD’s stock, with a 27.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is $1.47, which is $0.06 above the current market price. The public float for NGD is 680.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on May 19, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

NGD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) has decreased by -2.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3570. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.