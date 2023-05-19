Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNST is $61.75, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 752.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for MNST on May 19, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 59.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNST’s Market Performance

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has experienced a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.02% rise in the past month, and a 15.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for MNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for MNST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $52.50. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNST, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.58. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sale 93,192 shares at the price of $59.41 back on May 12. After this action, KELLY THOMAS J now owns 60,056 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $5,536,537 using the latest closing price.

VIDERGAUZ MARK, the Director of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $59.13 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that VIDERGAUZ MARK is holding 93,270 shares at $236,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.