MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is 32.59x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is $125.04, which is $6.09 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On May 19, 2023, MNSO’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has dropped by -8.57 in relation to previous closing price of 17.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen a -6.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.38% decline in the past month and a -6.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for MNSO’s stock, with a 38.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 49.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.