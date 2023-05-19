Make Informed Decisions with Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Stock Updates

The stock of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has seen a 1.43% increase in the past week, with a -19.61% drop in the past month, and a -32.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.54% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.35% for AGEN’s stock, with a -36.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AGEN is $7.58, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 239.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.16% of that float. The average trading volume for AGEN on May 19, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

AGEN) stock’s latest price update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.40 in relation to its previous close of 1.47. However, the company has experienced a 1.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5260. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 702.50, with -56.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.