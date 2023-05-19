Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSDI on May 19, 2023 was 296.91K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.76 in comparison to its previous close of 0.93, however, the company has experienced a -4.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSDI’s Market Performance

LSDI’s stock has fallen by -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly drop of -65.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.63% for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.62% for LSDI’s stock, with a -28.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.62%, as shares surge +14.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -4.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2019. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -63.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.