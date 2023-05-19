Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has gone down by -34.42% for the week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month and a -51.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.45% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.01% for LTRY’s stock, with a -2.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LTRY is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 22.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTRY on May 19, 2023 was 446.20K shares.

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) has decreased by -21.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -34.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRY stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for LTRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTRY in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

LTRY Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.71%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -34.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4670. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 104.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.07 for the present operating margin

-101.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -323.27. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.21.

Based on Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.