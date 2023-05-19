Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is $96.47, which is $11.68 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 155.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on May 19, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has surged by 2.99 when compared to previous closing price of 82.05, but the company has seen a 8.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV’s stock has risen by 8.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.72% and a quarterly rise of 8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.65% for LYV’s stock, with a 9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to LYV, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

LYV Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.32. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Rowles Michael, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $78.00 back on May 08. After this action, Rowles Michael now owns 157,786 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Iovine Jimmy, the Director of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., purchase 13,740 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Iovine Jimmy is holding 13,740 shares at $1,006,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.