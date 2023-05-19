Latch Inc. (LTCH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LTCH is 128.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTCH on May 19, 2023 was 324.53K shares.

LTCH) stock’s latest price update

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH)’s stock price has soared by 9.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTCH’s Market Performance

LTCH’s stock has risen by 37.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.10% and a quarterly rise of 9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.24% for Latch Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.90% for LTCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTCH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for LTCH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LTCH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $1.15 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTCH reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to LTCH, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

LTCH Trading at 40.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.45%, as shares surge +47.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTCH rose by +37.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7840. In addition, Latch Inc. saw 43.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.