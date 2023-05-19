Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS): A Technical Analysis

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is $10.08, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for KOS is 443.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KOS on May 19, 2023 was 5.66M shares.

KOS) stock’s latest price update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS)’s stock price has soared by 0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 6.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KOS’s Market Performance

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has experienced a 4.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.26% drop in the past month, and a -18.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for KOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for KOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOS stocks, with Peel Hunt repeating the rating for KOS by listing it as a “Add.” The predicted price for KOS in the upcoming period, according to Peel Hunt is $8.94 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOS reach a price target of $9.60, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for KOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to KOS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

KOS Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOS rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Kosmos Energy Ltd. saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOS starting from Dearlove Sir Richard Billing, who sale 147,000 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Nov 10. After this action, Dearlove Sir Richard Billing now owns 133,615 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd., valued at $977,771 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Roy A., the Director of Kosmos Energy Ltd., sale 20,732 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Franklin Roy A. is holding 52,009 shares at $147,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.37 for the present operating margin

+54.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stands at +10.02. The total capital return value is set at 35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), the company’s capital structure generated 285.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.03. Total debt to assets is 49.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.