KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) by analysts is $65.10, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 741.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of KKR was 2.98M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 49.39. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that KKR-Backed Envision Healthcare Plans Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen a 2.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.33% decline in the past month and a -13.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.20% for KKR’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $69 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KKR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.43. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 7.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 7,600,000 shares at the price of $38.83 back on Mar 07. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 37 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $295,108,000 using the latest closing price.

Sorkin David, the Chief Legal Officer of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $55.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sorkin David is holding 1,434,144 shares at $2,217,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.