Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has surged by 1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 61.97, but the company has seen a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is above average at 31.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is $72.35, which is $8.37 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 685.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JCI on May 19, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

JCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen a 1.82% increase in the past week, with a 7.34% rise in the past month, and a -1.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for JCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for JCI’s stock, with a 4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.59. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Donofrio John, who sale 14,253 shares at the price of $63.02 back on May 09. After this action, Donofrio John now owns 37,090 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $898,247 using the latest closing price.

LEONETTI OLIVIER, the EVP and CFO of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 30,997 shares at $62.36 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LEONETTI OLIVIER is holding 101,757 shares at $1,932,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.