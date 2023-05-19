Intapp Inc. (INTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INTA is $45.14, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for INTA is 55.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for INTA on May 19, 2023 was 315.07K shares.

INTA) stock’s latest price update

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA)’s stock price has soared by 4.92 in relation to previous closing price of 37.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INTA’s Market Performance

Intapp Inc. (INTA) has seen a -12.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.27% decline in the past month and a 1.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for INTA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for INTA’s stock, with a 38.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for INTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2022.

INTA Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTA fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.38. In addition, Intapp Inc. saw 56.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTA starting from Fitzgerald Scott, who sale 18,736 shares at the price of $45.23 back on May 10. After this action, Fitzgerald Scott now owns 14,258 shares of Intapp Inc., valued at $847,396 using the latest closing price.

Jampol Thad, the Chief Product Officer of Intapp Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $43.70 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Jampol Thad is holding 616,555 shares at $437,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.84 for the present operating margin

+61.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intapp Inc. stands at -36.64. The total capital return value is set at -37.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.48. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intapp Inc. (INTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.