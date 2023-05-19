Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. However, the company has seen a 21.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is $8.08, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 126.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INVZ on May 19, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ’s stock has seen a 21.04% increase for the week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month and a -34.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.53% for INVZ’s stock, with a -34.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares surge +11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +21.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.