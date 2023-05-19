Innodata Inc. (INOD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) has increased by 20.63 when compared to last closing price of 8.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INOD is at 2.05.

The public float for INOD is 24.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for INOD on May 19, 2023 was 195.22K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD’s stock has seen a 26.74% increase for the week, with a 21.80% rise in the past month and a 43.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.18% for Innodata Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.22% for INOD’s stock, with a 105.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INOD Trading at 32.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.31%, as shares surge +20.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 237.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from Espineli Marissa B, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.91 back on May 18. After this action, Espineli Marissa B now owns 0 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $29,730 using the latest closing price.

FORLENZA LOUISE C, the Director of Innodata Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that FORLENZA LOUISE C is holding 20,774 shares at $123,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.