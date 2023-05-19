Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $4.00, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for HYZN is 86.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on May 19, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) has decreased by -10.87 when compared to last closing price of 0.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HYZN’s Market Performance

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a -27.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.68% drop in the past month, and a -65.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.94% for HYZN’s stock, with a -69.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HYZN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

HYZN Trading at -41.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares sank -43.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -27.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7348. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc. saw -68.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc., valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

The total capital return value is set at -33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.31. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -37.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.