GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On May 19, 2023, GSIT’s average trading volume was 3.47M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has increased by 35.78 when compared to last closing price of 4.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a 260.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a 260.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 206.74% rise in the past month, and a 256.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.31% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 167.38% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 162.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSIT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSIT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GSIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2010.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GSIT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

GSIT Trading at 212.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.70%, as shares surge +285.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +281.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +260.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 242.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Lu Ruey-Lin, who purchase 5,051 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 25. After this action, Lu Ruey-Lin now owns 52,500 shares of GSI Technology Inc., valued at $17,946 using the latest closing price.

Cholawsky Elizabeth, the Director of GSI Technology Inc., purchase 1,350 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Cholawsky Elizabeth is holding 1,350 shares at $4,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.72 for the present operating margin

+55.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -49.03. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.26. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.