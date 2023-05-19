Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRTX is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRTX is $9.20, which is $4.74 above the current price. The public float for GRTX is 27.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRTX on May 19, 2023 was 716.16K shares.

GRTX) stock’s latest price update

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.38 in comparison to its previous close of 3.25, however, the company has experienced a -3.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRTX’s Market Performance

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has experienced a -3.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.85% rise in the past month, and a 89.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for GRTX’s stock, with a 55.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at 13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 102.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with -119.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.