Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FUTU stock has gone down by -9.99%, with a monthly decline of -21.15% and a quarterly plunge of -22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.16% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 14.84x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FUTU is $442.00, which is $20.26 above than the current price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.16% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on May 19, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has plunge by -6.66relation to previous closing price of 41.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2023.

CLSA gave a rating of “Underperform” to FUTU, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

FUTU Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.